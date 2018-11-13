Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mosaic Co (MOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,125. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,619,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,867 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Mosaic by 4,666.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,680,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,374,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

