Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $17.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.37 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $69.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $69.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.89 million, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $71.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,723. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Philip R. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.