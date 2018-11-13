Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $23.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.20 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.30.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cummins by 38.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cummins by 29.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,166. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.72 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

