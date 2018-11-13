Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,389,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,937,000 after acquiring an additional 944,953 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,788,000 after acquiring an additional 420,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.