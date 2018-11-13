Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,660. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

