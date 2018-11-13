Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. National Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Commerce.

Get National Commerce alerts:

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NCOM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.10. National Commerce has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCOM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Commerce during the second quarter worth $134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Commerce by 73.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in National Commerce by 688.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Commerce by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Commerce (NCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.