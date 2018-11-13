Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.02. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

In other news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

