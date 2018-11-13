Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post sales of $6.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $24.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $24.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $25.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cleveland Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $181.51 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 90,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,849,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

