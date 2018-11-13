Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $780.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NYSE:CXO opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

