Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $11.30 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $32.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.28 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $91.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,706. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 3.75. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.