Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.37 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce sales of $274.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.69 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $249.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,683 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

