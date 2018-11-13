Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Emergent Biosolutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emergent Biosolutions.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $473,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $10,082,146. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,078,000 after acquiring an additional 978,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,338,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,141,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 174,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,157. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.