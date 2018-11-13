Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entergy Co. (ETR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.29. Entergy reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Howard Weil began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $233,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,450 shares of company stock worth $1,228,168. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1,320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Entergy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. Entergy has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.