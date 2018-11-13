Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.17 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

