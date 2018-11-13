Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 0.67. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

