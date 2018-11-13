Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, COO Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted White bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,305 shares of company stock worth $85,511 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

