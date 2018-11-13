Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $551.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.10 million and the highest is $624.20 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $474.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other news, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,481 shares of company stock worth $1,321,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,731,000 after buying an additional 441,257 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after buying an additional 327,143 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,219,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,052,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 105,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,421,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,887. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.02. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

