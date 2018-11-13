Zacks: Brokerages Set $51.50 Price Target for Unitil Co. (UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $51.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

UTL opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,660,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 876,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 500,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

