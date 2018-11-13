Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 95 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. 330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.