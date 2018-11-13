Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $669.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 887,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 238,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

