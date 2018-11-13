Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MeiraGTx (MGTX) to Sell

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,710. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.