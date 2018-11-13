Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmer Bros (FARM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,392.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 441.9% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,076,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,900,000 after buying an additional 878,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 466,876 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 21.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after buying an additional 254,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

