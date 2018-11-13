Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSC Communications (LKSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LKSD. ValuEngine raised LSC Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

LKSD opened at $10.38 on Friday. LSC Communications has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 83.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in LSC Communications during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

