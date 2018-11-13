Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perion Network (PERI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a performance-based media and Internet company that provides online publishers and app developers with technology and data-driven solutions for monetizing an application/content to expand its reach. The company’s largest divisions are Growmobile and Codefuel. Growmobile enables app marketers to advertise across the industry’s top-performing traffic sources, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google, and increase user spend, reduce churn and improve retention through CRM engagement campaigns. Codefuel empowers digital businesses to optimize installs, analyze data and maximize revenue. Perion Network Ltd., formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd., is headquartered in Holon, Israel. “

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Perion Network had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 43.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,791,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

