Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Autodesk (ADSK)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk's profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending in the near term. However, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. We believe that higher demand for the company’s cloud-based products, mobile products and design suites will drive top-line growth over the long term. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.74.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.19. 241,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,172,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,680,848,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,156,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,716 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 144.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $332,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

