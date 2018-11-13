Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Given $50.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 120 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. Sidoti set a $54.00 price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.09%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

