Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after acquiring an additional 422,856 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,507 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/zoetis-inc-zts-shares-sold-by-associated-banc-corp.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.