-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

NASDAQ KTOV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,844. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.66. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

