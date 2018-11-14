-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,320. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 332,647 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,726,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after buying an additional 272,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,588,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after buying an additional 233,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

