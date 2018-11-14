$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,880 shares of company stock worth $258,546. 13.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 433,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 425,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

