$0.07 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $198,677.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,855.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $143,831.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 275.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

