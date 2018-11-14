$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. Civitas Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.

In other Civitas Solutions news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,337.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. Civitas Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

About Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civitas Solutions (CIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply