$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. Civitas Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.

In other Civitas Solutions news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,337.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. Civitas Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

