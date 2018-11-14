$0.22 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 9,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock worth $9,879,683. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

