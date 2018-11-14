$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Gabelli started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $60.03. 196,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,833. Rollins has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Rollins’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

