$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.