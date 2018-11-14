$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. WideOpenWest posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $899.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.73.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

