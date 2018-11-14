$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage Inc (RP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. RealPage posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.33 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,755.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 296,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $18,130,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,309,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,644,669.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,448,912 shares of company stock worth $151,645,875 over the last three months. 24.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RealPage by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 10,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 797,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 33,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 1.32. RealPage has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

