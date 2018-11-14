-$0.53 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 900,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after buying an additional 642,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply