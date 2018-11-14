-$0.53 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 900,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after buying an additional 642,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

