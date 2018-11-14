$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 11,619 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.03, for a total value of $2,835,384.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,807.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,129. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.69. The stock had a trading volume of 388,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,642. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $146.91 and a 12-month high of $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.