$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cna Financial Corp (CNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cna Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Cna Financial reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cna Financial.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

In other news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $542,117.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,674.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cna Financial (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.