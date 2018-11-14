$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Novan reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G. Kelly Martin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,800. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Novan worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,584. The company has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

