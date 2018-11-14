$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,920. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.6% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 15.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.