$1.44 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $20.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 38,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.25. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,986,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,469.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,749,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

