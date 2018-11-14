$1.64 EPS Expected for Middleby Corp (MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.68. Middleby reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.83. Middleby has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middleby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Middleby by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

