$105.50 Million in Sales Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to post $105.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.76 million and the lowest is $104.42 million. On Deck Capital reported sales of $87.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $394.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.31 million to $395.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $448.28 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $460.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on On Deck Capital from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,494 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 54.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,982 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONDK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 29.62 and a quick ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of $602.62 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.54. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

