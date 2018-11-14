$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $90,000.00. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $580,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 994,232 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,482 shares during the period.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 203,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,423. The firm has a market cap of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.