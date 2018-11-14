13,139 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth about $132,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 528.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

