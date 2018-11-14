14,599 Shares in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Iradimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 205.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 263.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 119.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of 326.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iradimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

