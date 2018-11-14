147,422 Shares in Under Armour Inc (UAA) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,446,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,283,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 658,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 366,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 224,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

