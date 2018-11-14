14,828 Shares in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 197,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $203,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,715 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

